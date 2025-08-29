Chase Spellman’s 4 total TDs power Drake to 41-7 win over Division II opponent

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Chase Spellman accounted for four touchdowns — two passing and two running — to lead Drake to a 41-7 victory over Division II-member Upper Iowa in the debut of Joe Woodley as coach of the Bulldogs on Thursday night.

Spellman completed 14 of 16 passes for 233 yards with an interception. Hank Foley caught five passes for 127 yards with two TDs.

Spellman accounted for three long touchdowns in the first 18 minutes of play. His 27-yard pass to Foley provided the first score of the game and he added a 28-yard touchdown run for a 14-0 lead through the first quarter. Early in the second quarter, Foley and Spellman connected on a 48-yard scoring pass.

Drake led 24-0 at halftime and added a short touchdown run by Spellman and a 22-yard pass from Xavier Washington to Jaden Meizinger in the second half.

Upper Iowa scored on Darryl Overstreet Jr.’s 34-yard pass to Mante Morrow in the third quarter.

Overstreet was 15-for-26 passing for 174 yards.

Woodley has never lost a regular season game as a college coach. At NAIA Grand View, his teams went 72-5 overall in six seasons and won the national championship in 2024.

