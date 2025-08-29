NC State’s late 4th-down stop seals 24-17 win against East Carolina to open season View Photo

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — N.C. State stopped East Carolina on a fourth-and-1 deep in its own end with 37 seconds left to hold on for a 24-17 season-opening win Thursday night.

After trailing 17-0 early, ECU pushed all the way to the Wolfpack’s 9-yard line on a drive for the tie, with Katin Houser throwing a short pass to the left to Desirrio Riles. Almost immediately, N.C. State’s Jamel Johnson closed to make the initial hit that drove Riles laterally toward the sideline, with Ronnie Royal III coming in to clean it up and end the threat.

CJ Bailey threw for 318 yards and a perfect 48-yard scoring pass up the seam to Wesley Grimes for the Wolfpack (1-0). He also joined Hollywood Smothers in rushing for a touchdown.

Houser threw for 366 yards and a touchdown for the Pirates (0-1), the highlight being Jayvontay Conner taking a downfield pass, bouncing off a hit and rumbling loose up the sideline for a 79-yard touchdown shortly before halftime.

This was the latest meeting in a testy instate series. The teams met in last year’s Military Bowl, with ECU winning 26-21 in a game that featured a late brawl.

There were no major sparks this time. Rather, it was N.C. State getting out in front while ECU sputtered out of the gate to dig itself a hole that lasted all night.

The takeaway

ECU: Miscues compounded to put Blake Harrell’s Pirates behind, including four straight three-and-outs to open the game and two third-down penalties to extend the Wolfpack’s third-quarter touchdown drive.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack got a solid defensive start under new coordinator D.J. Elliot by smothering ECU’s ground game (30 yards allowed on 29 carries). There were special-teams hiccups, though, with Nick Koniecznski missing two fourth-quarter field goals as the Wolfpack fought to maintain control.

Up next

ECU: The Pirates return home to face instate Championship Subdivision opponent Campbell on Sept. 6.

N.C. State: Virginia visits the Wolfpack on Sept 6 in a nonconference matchup between longtime Atlantic Coast Conference programs.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer