Maddy Siegrist scores 22 and Dallas holds on for an 81-80 win after the Fever close on a 19-3 run

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Maddy Siegrist tied a career high with 22 points in her first start since June 6, Li Yueru added 20 points off the bench, and the Dallas Wings held off the Indiana Fever 81-80 on Tuesday night to end a five-game losing streak.

Paige Bueckers’ wraparound pass to Myisha Hines-Allen for a 3-pointer gave the Wings a 78-61 lead with 6:38 left in the fourth quarter. But Dallas made only one more field goal the rest of the way — a three-point play by Yueru with 2:31 left.

Indiana — again playing without Caitlin Clark (groin) who missed her 20th game this season — scored 13 straight points to begin a game-closing 19-3 run that Kelsey Mitchell capped with 33.4 seconds left on a tough shot in the lane. Bueckers missed a jumper from the free-throw line with 14 seconds left and the Fever grabbed the defensive rebound.

Mitchell was surrounded at the other end leading to a timeout with 1.7 seconds left. Mitchell got the ball again, but her 3-pointer from the corner hit the side of the backboard as time expired.

Mitchell had 24 points and four 3-pointers for Indiana (18-15). Natasha Howard had 12 points and 12 rebounds for her eighth double-double this season. Aliyah Boston and Sophie Cunningham each scored 14.

Bueckers finished with 16 points and eight assists for Dallas (9-24), which had lost 11 of its last 13 games. Bueckers has scored in double figures in all 26 games this season. Arike Ogunbowale (right knee) did not play.

The Fever also lost Aari McDonald (broken right foot) and Sydney Colson (torn left ACL) to season-ending injuries last week.

Indiana trailed by 14 points in the first half before closing on a 9-0 run to tie it at 42-all at halftime.

