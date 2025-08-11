Deion Sanders keeps Colorado’s starting QB a well-guarded secret ahead of season opener View Photo

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders has a QB situation that he’s in no rush to reveal.

Option No. 1: Go with 17-year-old phenom Julian “JuJu” Lewis, a pure passer who can fling it all over the field, much like the Colorado coach’s son, Shedeur.

Option No. 2: Lean on the experience of Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter, a dual threat who can make big plays with his speed.

Option No. 3: Both, in a creative rotation.

The starter for the Buffaloes might even remain a mystery until 8 p.m. ET on Aug. 29, which is their kickoff in the season opener against Georgia Tech. Regardless of who’s under center, this will be a new-look offense with Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter now in the NFL.

“Both these guys can play,” Sanders said of the QBs as he enters his third season in Boulder. “We can play well with either one of them.”

Friendly rivalry

Salter and Lewis have kept this heated QB competition from driving a wedge between them. They’ve developed quite a bond, even introducing one another to their family members.

“We’ve talked more about life than football, which I think has actually helped us build a better relationship off the field,” explained Lewis, who doesn’t turn 18 until next month. “Just trying to keep it friendly, just keep it team related.”

One person who helps facilitate that is backup Ryan Staub, who started the final game of the 2023 season for Colorado when Shedeur Sanders was injured. Sure, Lewis may be the new kid and Salter the veteran, but Staub knows the ropes around the program.

“I’d say my role is just to be the best teammate that I can be and help these guys grow,” said Staub, who has appeared in seven games over the past two seasons. “Help the room grow as a whole. I think the team moves as our (QB) room does.”

The mentors

Salter and Lewis have an NFL-experienced offensive coordinator in Pat Shurmur and an NFL-trained mentor in Byron Leftwich.

It’s paying dividends.

“Coach Leftwich, he most definitely has helped us,” Salter said.

Salter joined the Buffaloes after after a productive career at Liberty. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Salter was responsible for 66 touchdowns over the past two seasons — 47 passing and 19 rushing.

“Kaidon is a guy with multiple talents. He could throw football and he could run the heck out of the football,” Sanders said. “The kid is going to cause havoc.”

In Lewis, there’s talent galore — a five-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals. Lewis spent three seasons at Carrollton High School in Georgia, throwing for 11,010 yards.

Lewis arrived in Boulder right after his high school season ended a year ago, just to get a head start on the transition to college.

“I love everything about the kid, and he’s going to soar,” Sanders said of his young QB, who’s listed at 6-1 and 190 pounds. “When it’s his turn, trust me, you’re going to know and he’s going to soar.”

Whoever emerges has big cleats to fill. Shedeur Sanders set numerous single-season records last year, including yards passing, completion percentage and passing TDs.

Both are embracing the challenge of stepping in for him.

“It’s not like they’re enemies,” Deion Sanders said. “They’re dear friends, and they’re trying to make each other better.”

Run game

One thing that will help both QBs is a more effective run game. Last season, the Buffaloes had the worst rushing offense among FBS teams, averaging 65.2 yards per game. Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk was added to the staff in an effort to propel the rushing attack.

“I feel like we’re better suited this year to have a better running game,” Shurmur said. “We’ll see how it reveals itself.”

The offensive line, led by left tackle Jordan Seaton, is eager to step up to the challenge. Seaton thinks both QBs have unique skillsets that will be effective.

“Salt, he likes to use his legs,” Seaton said. “Sometimes he gets in those sticky situations and he’s going to make a play happen with his feet.”

His scouting report on Lewis?

“He’s more of a pocket guy but he will run if he needs to,” explained Seaton, who trimmed down to 310 pounds this season to be even more mobile. “But he’s going to stay in the pocket for what he needs and he’s going to get the ball where he wants.”

Both Lewis and Salter throw passes that receiver Joseph Williams described as “not too hard, not too soft. The ball just sticks to you. It’s super-hard to drop their passes because of how good they are.”

As for when Sanders might reach a decision, well, there’s no sense of urgency. But he does see the same thing out of both no matter which QB he selects.

“I see us winning,” Sanders said. “Cream of the crop is going to rise.”



