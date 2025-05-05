Michigan to suspend Sherrone Moore for 2 games to address NCAA allegations, AP sources say View Photo

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is expected to suspend coach Sherrone Moore for two games next season to address allegations that he failed to cooperate in the NCAA’s sign-stealing investigation that rocked college football during the Wolverines’ championship season in 2023, according to two people familiar with the situation.

Moore is expected to miss the Wolverines’ third and fourth games — against Central Michigan and Nebraska — and all athletic-related duties during those weeks, they said.

The people spoke Monday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school’s proposed self-imposed sanction has not been announced. It has also not been finalized, according to a third person with knowledge of the situation, also speaking on condition of anonymity because the case is ongoing. ESPN was the first to report the expected suspension.

Last August, the NCAA alleged in a notice relating to its sign-stealing investigation that Moore violated rules as an assistant under then-coach Jim Harbaugh.

Moore was accused of deleting text messages with Conor Stalions, the recruiting staffer who coordinated an off-campus, advance-scouting operation, before they were recovered and provided to the NCAA.

“I’ll just say this: I look forward to them being released,” Moore said last year.

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer