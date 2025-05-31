Howard scores 33 points, Gray adds career-high 28 to help Dream rally past Storm, 94-87

SEATTLE (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored a season-high 33 point, Allisha Gray added a career-best 28 and the Atlanta Dream overcame a 17-point deficit to beat the Seattle Storm 94-87 for their fourth victory in a row.

Seattle led by 17 points early in the third quarter but the Dream (5-2) scored 14 of the next 20 and Gray hit a 3-pointer to cap an 11-0 run that cut it to 61-59 with 2:48 left in the period. Gray made 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to give Atlanta its first lead since 3-2 and followed with a 3-pointer than made it 75-70 about 2 1/2 minutes into the fourth.

Howard and Gray, who had seven points on 2-of-6 shooting at halftime, combined to scored 40 second-half points. Brionna Jones finished with 15 points and Naz Hillmon added 11 points and six rebounds, five offensive.

Skylar Diggins hit a pull-up jumper that pulled the Storm to 82-80 with 3:12 left in the game but Gray answered 14 seconds later with two free throws and Howard scored six points from there to seal it.

Diggins led Seattle (3-3) with 20 points and Nneka Ogwumike had 16. Gabby Williams and Erica Wheeler had 14 points apiece.

Atlanta outscored the Storm 60-42 and made 21 of 38 from the field in the second half. The Dream made 8 of 11 from the free-throw line, while Seattle hit 4 of 4, in the fourth quarter as the Storm were called for eight fouls and Atlanta had four.

Up next

The Dream play their third consecutive road game next Friday against Connecticut. The Storm takes on Las Vegas on Sunday in their second of three straight at home.

