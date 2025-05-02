List of child welfare research grants marked for termination in mistaken HHS email

An employee of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sent an email Wednesday that mistakenly included plans to terminate more than 150 research grants related to child and family well-being.

The grants are administered by the Office of Planning, Research and Evaluation and distributed across the country. A spokesperson for HHS said the list contained “outdated and pre-decisional information” but did not deny that some grants could be cut.

Below is a list of the grants that were marked for termination at dozens of universities, nonprofits and other agencies. The total amounts for each grant were not listed.

— Secondary Analyses of Data on the National Incidence of Child Maltreatment, Chapin Hall Center for Children at the University of Chicago

— Secondary Analyses of Data on the National Incidence of Child Maltreatment, Child Trends Inc.

— Prevention Services Evaluation Partnership Grants, The Regents of the University of Colorado

— Prevention Services Evaluation Partnership Grants, Chapin Hall Center for Children at the University of Chicago

— Prevention Services Evaluation Partnership Grants, Evident Change

— Prevention Services Evaluation Partnership Grants, University of Vermont and State Agricultural College

— Prevention Services Evaluation Partnership Grants, Arizona Board of Regents on behalf of Arizona State University

— Prevention Services Evaluation Partnership Grants, OSLC Developments Inc.

— Prevention Services Evaluation Partnership Grants, Board of Regents of the University of Oklahoma

— Behavioral Intervention Scholars, University of California, Los Angeles

— Behavioral Intervention Scholars, University of Washington

— Behavioral Intervention Scholars, Ohio State University

— Behavioral Intervention Scholars, University of Chicago

— Behavioral Intervention Scholars, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

— Family Self-Sufficiency and Stability Research Scholars Network – 2020, The Regents of the University of California

— Family Self-Sufficiency and Stability Research Scholars Network – 2020, Duke University

— Family Self-Sufficiency and Stability Research Scholars Network – 2020, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey

— Family Self-Sufficiency and Stability Research Scholars Network – 2020, Wayne State University

— Family Self-Sufficiency and Stability Research Scholars Network – 2020, Oregon State

— Career Pathways Secondary Data Analysis Grants 2022, University of Texas Arlington

— Career Pathways Secondary Data Analysis Grants 2023, Northwestern University

— Career Pathways Secondary Data Analysis Grants 2023, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey

— Career Pathways Secondary Data Analysis Grants 2023, Texas Christian University

— Career Pathways Secondary Data Analysis Grants 2023, Mighty Crow Media

— Career Pathways Secondary Data Analysis Grants 2023, The George Washington University

— Career Pathways Secondary Data Analysis Grants 2023, MDRC

— TANF Data Collaborative Equity Analysis Awards, County of Santa Clara

— TANF Data Collaborative Equity Analysis Awards, Minnesota Department of Children, Youth and Families

— TANF Data Collaborative Equity Analysis Awards, Colorado Department of Human Services

— TANF Data Collaborative Equity Analysis Awards, Arizona Department of Economic Security

— TANF Data Collaborative Equity Analysis Awards, Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance

— TANF Data Collaborative Equity Analysis Awards, New Jersey Department of Human Services

— Child Development Research Fellowship 2019-2024, Society for Research in Child Development Inc.

— The National African American Child and Family Research Center, Morehouse School of Medicine

— Center for Research on Hispanic Children and Families, Child Trends

— Child Development Research Fellowship 2025-2029, Society for Research in Child Development Inc.

— TANF Data Analysis, University of Maryland, College Park

— Child Care and Early Education Research Connections – 2020, ICF Incorporated, L.L.C.

— Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, Chapin Hall Center for Children

— Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, Child Trends Inc.

— Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, University of Delaware

— Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, WestEd

— Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, The University of Alabama

— Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, University of Delaware

— Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, Colorado Seminary

— Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, American Institutes for Research in the Behavioral Sciences

— Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, Child Trends Inc.

— Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, University of Massachusetts Boston

— Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, Chapin Hall Center for Children

— Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, University System of New Hampshire

— Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, National Opinion Research Center

— Child Care Policy Research Partnerships Grants 2022, The Urban Institute

— Child Care Policy Research Partnerships Grants 2022, Erikson Institute

— Child Care Policy Research Partnerships Grants 2022, The Rector and Visitors of the University of Virginia

— Child Care Policy Research Partnerships Grants 2022, The University of Alabama

— Child Care Policy Research Partnerships Grants 2022, Child Trends Inc.

— Child Care Policy Research Partnerships Grants 2022, SRI International

— Child Care Policy Research Partnerships Grants 2022, Education Development Center Inc.

— Child Care Policy Research Partnerships Grants 2022, Public Policy Associates Inc.

— Child Care Policy Research Partnerships Grants 2022, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston

— Center to Support Research and Evaluation Capacity of CCDF Lead Agencies, The Urban Institute

— Early Care and Education Research Scholars: Child Care Dissertation Grants, Brandeis University

— Coordinated Evaluations of Child Care and Development Fund Policies and Initiatives: Implementation Grants, Boston University

— Coordinated Evaluations of Child Care and Development Fund Policies and Initiatives: Implementation Grants, Regents of the University of Minnesota

— Coordinated Evaluations of Child Care and Development Fund Policies and Initiatives: Implementation Grants, Child Trends Inc.

— Coordinated Evaluations of Child Care and Development Fund Policies and Initiatives: Implementation Grants, The Urban Institute

— Coordinated Evaluations of Child Care and Development Fund Policies and Initiatives: Implementation Grants, The University of Chicago

— Coordinated Evaluations of Child Care and Development Fund Policies and Initiatives: Implementation Grants, Public Policy Associates Inc.

— Coordinated Evaluations of Child Care and Development Fund Policies and Initiatives: Implementation Grants, Education Development Center Inc.

— Coordinated Evaluations of Child Care and Development Fund Policies and Initiatives: Implementation Grants, Public Policy Institute of California

— Coordinated Evaluations of Child Care and Development Fund Policies and Initiatives: Implementation Grants, Children’s Hospital Corporation

— Early Care and Education Research Scholars: Child Care Dissertation Grants, New York University

— Early Care and Education Research Scholars: Child Care Dissertation Grants, Board of Regents, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

— Early Care and Education Research Scholars: Child Care Dissertation Grants, The Florida International University Board of Trustees

— Child Care Policy Research Partnerships 2024, Ohio State University

— Child Care Policy Research Partnerships 2024, American Institutes for Research in the Behavioral Sciences

— Child Care Policy Research Partnerships 2024, University of Delaware

— Child Care Policy Research Partnerships 2024, The Urban Institute

— Child Care Policy Research Partnerships 2024, The Regents of the University of New Mexico

— Child Care Policy Research Partnerships 2024, University of Virginia

— Child Care Policy Research Partnerships 2024, Trustees of Boston University

— Child Care Policy Research Partnerships 2024, Oregon State University

— Child Care Policy Research Partnerships 2024, Child Trends Inc.

— Early Care and Education Research Scholars: Child Care Dissertation Grants, Northwestern University

— Early Care and Education Research Scholars: Child Care Dissertation Grants, University of Delaware

— Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, Board of Regents Nevada System of Higher Education

— Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, The Urban Institute

— Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, Child Trends Inc.

— Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, University of Massachusetts

— Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, American Institutes for Research in the Behavioral Sciences

— Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, Child Trends Inc.

— Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, Magnolia Consulting, LLC

— Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, National Opinion Research Center

— Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, Ohio State University

— Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, University of Tennessee

— Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, University of Missouri System

— Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, University of Cincinnati

— Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, National Opinion Research Center

— Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, University of Washington

— Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, The Urban Institute

— Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, SRI International

— Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, University of Missouri System

— Head Start University Partnerships: Building the Evidence Base for ECE Workforce Well-Being, Georgetown University

— Head Start University Partnerships: Building the Evidence Base for ECE Workforce Well-Being, University of Colorado Denver

— Head Start University Partnerships: Building the Evidence Base for ECE Workforce Well-Being, Board of Regents, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

— Head Start University Partnerships: Building the Evidence Base for ECE Workforce Well-Being, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston

— Head Start University Partnerships: Building the Evidence Base for ECE Workforce Well-Being, Board of Regents of the University of Oklahoma

— Secondary Analyses of Head Start and Early Head Start Data, Virginia Commonwealth University

— Secondary Analyses of Head Start and Early Head Start Data, SRI International

— Secondary Analyses of Head Start and Early Head Start Data, Child Trends

— Secondary Analyses of Head Start and Early Head Start Data, University of Oklahoma

— Secondary Analyses of Head Start and Early Head Start Data, Iowa State University

— Secondary Analyses of Head Start and Early Head Start Data, University of Connecticut

— Secondary Analyses of Head Start and Early Head Start Data, Southern Methodist University

— Secondary Analyses of Head Start and Early Head Start Data, University of Arkansas System

— Secondary Analyses of Head Start and Early Head Start Data, Georgia State University Research Foundation Inc.

— Secondary Analyses of Head Start and Early Head Start Data, Research for Action Inc.

— Secondary Analyses of Head Start and Early Head Start Data, Urban Institute

— Early Care and Education Research Scholars: Head Start Dissertation Grants, University of Delaware

— Head Start University Partnerships: Building the Evidence Base for ECE Workforce Well-Being, Rector & Visitors of the University of Virginia

— Secondary Analyses of Head Start and Early Head Start Data, Trustees of Boston University

— Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, University of North Carolina at Charlotte

— Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, Arizona Board of Regents, University of Arizona

— Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, MEF Associates

— Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, The University of Alabama

— Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, The Ohio State University

— Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, SRI International

— Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, Arizona State University

— Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, Board of Regents of the University of Oklahoma

— Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

— Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, Board of Regents, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas

— Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, Chapin Hall Center for Children

— Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, Yale University

— Early Care and Education Research Scholars: Head Start Dissertation Grants, Lehigh University

— Early Care and Education Research Scholars: Head Start Dissertation Grants, President and Fellows of Harvard College

— Early Care and Education Research Scholars: Head Start Dissertation Grants, Ohio State University

— Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, RAND Corporation

— Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, The New York Academy of Medicine

— Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, University of Delaware

— Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, University of Colorado Denver

— Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, SRI International

— Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, Ohio State University

— Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, Rector and Visitors of the University of Virginia

— Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, University of South Carolina

— Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, University of Georgia

— Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, The University of Alabama

— Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, James Bell Associates Inc.

— Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, California State University Long Beach Research Foundation

— Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, Child Trends Inc.

— Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, Michigan State University

— Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, Clarkson University

— Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, University of Wyoming

— Early Care and Education Research Scholars: Head Start Dissertation Grants, University of Connecticut

— Early Care and Education Research Scholars: Head Start Dissertation Grants, Iowa State University of Science and Technology

— Early Care and Education Research Scholars: Head Start Dissertation Grants, Rector and Visitors of the University of Virginia

By The Associated Press