Rangers select Tucker Barnhart from minors, Dane Dunning designated for assignment

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers selected catcher Tucker Barnhart from Triple-A Round Rock before Wednesday night’s game against the Athletics and designated pitcher Dane Dunning for assignment.

Barnhart was added to the big league roster after catcher Kyle Higashioka reported hamstring tightness.

Barnhart, 34, has hit .246 in 20 games with Round Rock. He signed as a free agent with Texas in December after hitting .173 in 31 games with Arizona last season.

Dunning made his only appearance with the Rangers this season Tuesday, pitching the final three innings in a 15-2 win over the Athletics to earn his first major league save. He made five starts for Round Rock before being recalled before Tuesday’s game.

Dunning, 30, was voted the Rangers’ major league pitcher of the year in 2023, going 12-7 in 26 starts and 35 appearances with Texas going on to win the World Series for the first time in franchise history.

