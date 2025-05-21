A’ja Wilson and Jewell Loyd propel Aces to 87-62 victory over Sun

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A’ja Wilson finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Jewell Loyd hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 to lead the Las Vegas Aces to an 87-62 romp over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night.

Wilson posted her second straight double-double for the Aces (1-1) after scoring 31 with 16 boards in a season-opening 92-78 road loss to the defending champion New York Liberty. Loyd, in her first season with the Aces after spending 10 with the Seattle Storm, hit four in a row from beyond the arc and 6 of 9 overall.

Jackie Young hit two 3-pointers and scored 16 for Las Vegas. Chelsea Gray pitched in with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Tina Charles scored 20 to lead the Sun (0-2). Saniya Rivers — the eighth overall choice in this year’s draft — debuted with 11 points and four rebounds off the bench.

Young had eight points in four minutes as the Aces jumped in front 11-2 on their way to a 24-13 first-quarter lead.

Connecticut pulled within seven in the first three minutes of the second quarter, but Loyd hit four straight 3-pointers and scored 14 in a 19-4 rub as the Aces pulled away. Loyd and Young both had 14 points and Wilson scored 11 for a 52-29 halftime lead.

Loyd buried her fifth 3-pointer to start the third quarter and Las Vegas needed just two minutes to up its lead to 30 — 59-29. Kierstan Bell hit a 3-pointer in the final second and the Aces led 78-46 heading to the fourth.

Las Vegas won all three matchups last season by double digits.

The Sun lost all five starters and 10 of 12 on a team that finished with the third best record last season. Marina Mabrey and Olivia Nelson-Ododa are the only returnees. Rachid Meziane is in his first season as head coach.

Las Vegas plays the Washington Mystics in its home opener on Friday. Connecticut travels to play the Minnesota Lynx on Friday.

