Kente Edwards runs for 150 yards, 3 TDs, Lafayette spoils Columbia opener 38-14

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Kente Edwards ran for 150 yards and three touchdowns and Lafayette spoiled Columbia’s season opener 38-14 on Friday night.

Edwards scored on runs of 13, 3 and 3 yards. The last touchdown was critical as it capped a 14-play, 75-yard drive that chewed up more than 5 1/2 minutes to open the second half and put the Leopards ahead 24-14.

Two snaps later Kevin Dodard picked off Chase Goodwin and Lafayette capitalized with the first of two 1-yard touchdown runs by Ethan Weber. Weber finished with 57 yards as the Leopards piled up 232 yards on the ground.

Columbia then put together a 13-play drive but was stopped on five straight plays from the 1-yard line.

Dean DeNobile was 14-of-17 passing for 166 yards for Lafayette (3-1). Edwards has rushed for 532 yards and 10 touchdowns in the last three games.

Goodwin was 15 of 34 for 195 yards with a touchdown and interception for Columbia, which is coming off a share of its first Ivy League title in 63 years. Griffin Johnson had a rushing touchdown and Hutch Crow had a receiving touchdown for the Lions.

