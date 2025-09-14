Luke Weaver throws 2 TDs passes to Cam Barfield, Hawaii beats Portland State 23-3

HONOLULU (AP) — Luke Weaver threw two touchdown passes to Cam Barfield on Saturday night to help Hawaii beat Portland State 23-3.

Weaver was 26-of-42 passing for 240 with no interceptions.

Weaver hit Barfield for a 16-yard touchdown early in the second quarter and after the Vikings went three-and-out on their ensuing drive, Weaver connected again with Barfield, this time for a 33-yard score that gave Hawaii (3-1) a 14-0 lead about 3 1/2 minutes later.

Kansei Matsuzawa made field goals of 44, a career-high 47 and 35 yards for Hawaii. The senior has made all of his 11 field-goal attempts this season.

John-Keawe Sagapolutele was 23-of-35 passing for 189 yards with an interception for Portland State (0-4) and Zachary Dodson-Greene finished with nine receptions for 78 yards. Mathias Uribe kicked a 25-yard field goal.

