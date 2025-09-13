Washington, Terps dominate in the first half en route to a 44-17 win over Towson

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Malik Washington threw for a touchdown and ran for one, and La’khi Roland returned an interception 100 yards for a TD as Maryland routed Towson 44-17 on Saturday.

The Terrapins won their 18th consecutive nonconference game, the longest active streak in the FBS. Their Big Ten slate begins next weekend. This matchup against an FCS opponent — the alma mater of Maryland coach Michael Locksley — was lopsided from the start.

Roland’s interception return made it 41-0 early in the third quarter. It was the first 100-yard interception return for Maryland since Tom Brown pulled off the feat in 1962 against Virginia.

“I just seen grass,” Roland said. “I just seen the green grass. Amazing teammate Dontay Joyner No. 6 helped me out with a block, and it was a touchdown from there.”

DeJuan Williams scored on a 2-yard run in the first to give the Terps a 10-0 lead, then Washington reached the end zone from 2 yards out later in the quarter. A 32-yard scoring pass from Washington to Shaleak Knotts made it 24-0.

Nolan Ray added a rushing TD, and it was 34-0 after two quarters.

Washington went 16 of 22 for 261 yards with an interception. He has thrown for 773 yards through his first three college games, the most by a power conference true freshman since Alan Bowman of Texas Tech had 1,160 in 2018.

“He just understands where, and the type of accuracy that we need to make some of these throws,” Locksley said. “As I’ve said before, he’s still working, kind of still in that training camp mode. … But I’m really pleased with how he’s protected the football and the decision making.”

Nathan Kent threw an 84-yard touchdown to Jaceon Doss in the fourth quarter for Towson.

Octavian Smith Jr. had four catches for 103 yards for Maryland.

The takeaway

Towson: It was too late to make much difference, but the Tigers outscored Maryland 17-3 after the long interception return and even managed to cover the spread, which was 28 1/2 at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Maryland: It’s hard to take too much from a matchup like this one, but the Terrapins again showed some positive signs defensively until late. Maryland has allowed 33 points through its first three games.

“Probably the best thing that comes out of a game like this is we got to play a lot of players, and we got to put some good and bad on the tape,” Locksley said. “With a team that’s inexperienced like the one we have, we’ll be better because of the depth that we’ve been able to create by playing some of these young guys in situations today and getting it on tape.”

Protection

Washington still hasn’t taken a sack in three games, which says a lot about how quickly he’s getting the ball out — and also how well the line is pass blocking.

“Those guys have been putting in a lot of work the whole offseason and throughout the preseason,” Washington said. “I have full and complete confidence and trust in them up front, and they allow me to just sit back there and play.”

Up next

Maryland plays at Wisconsin next Saturday. Towson is off before playing at Bryant on Sept. 27.

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer