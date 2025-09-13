Robertson has 3 TD passes and Washington 2 TD runs as Baylor wins 42-7 over FCS foe Samford View Photo

WACO, Texas (AP) — Bryson Washington ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns, Sawyer Robertson threw three TD passes while going over 1,000 yards passing for the season and Baylor finished non-conference play with a 42-7 win over FCS opponent Samford on Saturday.

Baylor (2-1) blocked a punt on the opening possession that led to Washington’s powerful 2-yard plunge, and the Bears were up 14-0 only 5 1/2 minutes into the game after Robertson’s 10-yard TD pass to Josh Cameron. The Bears led 35-7 at halftime after touchdowns on their final three drives, two set up by turnovers.

“Proud of the takeaways. We’ve been needing those things, and have been talking about those things,” Baylor coach Dave Aranda said about the three interceptions and a forced fumble. “Those usually come in bunches. … We’ve got to continue that.”

Robertson completed 23 of 37 passes for 211 yards, but also threw his first two interceptions. He has 1,070 yards and 10 touchdowns passing overall.

Samford (0-3) was within 14-7 after scoring on a double pass, when Torrey Ward caught running back CJ Evans’ wobbly, shotput-like 12-yard throw right at the goal line late in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs got the ball right back at the Baylor 24 after Lashon Young’s interception. But they then turned it over, setting up the first of those three consecutive Baylor TD drives.

Baylor scored only once after halftime, on Robertson’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Louis Brown IV on his last play with 11:40 left. On four drives before that in the third quarter, the Bears had two three-and-outs and another punt before the quarterback’s second interception.

“I think we were kind of pulling teeth to kind of get a focus and an energy,” Aranda said. “I thought we’re able to break some plays early, and we weren’t able to break those plays late.”

Rare picks

After Robertson became only the third FBS quarterback since 2000 with at least 850 yards passing, seven TDs and no interceptions through the first two games in a season, he threw a pick on his 10th pass Saturday — his 108th of the season.

“When he threw the first one I’m like, ‘OK, he’s human,’ because he’s been basically perfect all year,” receiver Kobe Prentice said.

On the next possession after that interception, Robertson hit Prentice for a 12-yard score, the fourth TD for the Alabama transfer in his first eight catches for Baylor.

The Takeaway

Samford: After being outscored 74-16 in home games against West Georgia and The Citadel to open the season, the Bulldogs made their first of two trips to Texas to play a Power Four opponent. They finish their regular season Nov. 22 at 16th-ranked Texas A&M.

Baylor: While the Bears got the expected outcome, their offense was lethargic after halftime even with Robertson playing into the fourth quarter, which never really was the plan.

Bear coat

On a hot Saturday afternoon, Baylor defenders wanted to celebrate takeaways on the sideline by putting on a “bear coat” from one of their strength coaches.

“We were talking, my voice and my excitement level is not getting it done on takeaways, so we’ve got to find some other way to get guys excited,” Aranda said. “One of the guys mentioned, ‘Well, Vic’s got this bear coat, and we could take pictures with it.’ That just doesn’t make any sense to me. But they apparently really like that.”

Up next

Samford plays its Southern Conference home opener against Western Carolina next Saturday.

Baylor hosts defending Big 12 champion Arizona State in the conference opener for both teams next Saturday night.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer