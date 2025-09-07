Raymond scores late to propel William & Mary over Maine, 28-27

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Rashad Raymond scored on a 1-yard run with three minutes remaining, and Jalen Jones sealed the game with an interception as William & Mary got by Maine, 28-27 on Saturday night.

The Tribe (1-1) trailed by 14 early in the second quarter and were down 10 at the half, but two straight scoring drives to start the second half. Sean McElwain had a 6-yard receiving touchdown, and Josh Miller punched it in from 2 yards out on his only carry to take a 21-17 lead.

Samuel Tremblay kicked a 22-yard field goal for Maine with 7 minutes to go, but the Tribe answered with a four-minute drive and Raymond’s rush put them ahead for good.

Luke Banbury had 16 tackles for the Tribe and Harrison Johnson added 11.

Carter Peevy was 13-of-27 passing for 97 yards and threw two touchdown passes for the Black Bears (0-2). He added 98 yards rushing on 12 carries with one score. Sincere Baines added 87 yards on 17 carries.

