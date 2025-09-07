Fowler-Nicolosi’s last-minute touchdown rescues Colorado State against FCS-foe Northern Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi ran for a 13-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game, lifting Colorado State to a 21-17 victory over Northern Colorado on Saturday night.

The Rams (1-1) trailed the entire game against their in-state FCS opponent until Fowler-Nicolosi led a 13-play, 77-yard drive for the go-ahead score with 44 seconds remaining.

The Rams ran for 230 yards and outgained the Bears 371-223 but needed 21 points in the second half to secure the win.

Kia’i Keone had a 1-yard touchdown run that gave the Bears a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and they pushed their advantage to 10-0 at halftime.

Lloyd Avant’s 2-yard run made it 10-7 early in the third quarter, but Northern Colorado answered with a 1-yard run by Aliou-Rocco Traore.

Avant scored on another short run late in the third to get the Rams to within 17-14 heading to the final quarter.

Fowler-Nicolosi passed for 131 yards and Eric Gibson had 160 yards through the air for the Bears (1-1), who nearly pulled off the upset despite being outgained by nearly 150 yards.

