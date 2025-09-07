DIII-level Adrian subdues Valparaiso 10-7 in 1st game played between the pair in 99 years

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Noah Beaudrie threw for 183 yards and his 26-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Abberger with 26 seconds left helped send Division III-member Adrian past Valparaiso 10-7 on Saturday.

Valpo had just taken the lead, 7-3, when Rowan Keefe directed an 11-play, 80-yard drive that lasted five-and-a-half minutes. Keefe went 6-for-6 passing for 52 yards on the drive that ended when Dawaiian McNeely ran it in from the 3.

Keefe completed 15 of 19 for 153 yards but threw three interceptions. Valpo (1-1) was looking to go 2-0 for the first time in 25 years.

Beaudrie threw for 183 yards and Trey Brueggemann had 79 yards rushing on 22 carries for the Bulldogs.

It was the second matchup between the two teams and first since 1926. Almost a century ago they played to a 13-13 tie at Adrian, Michigan.

