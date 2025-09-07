Big days from Connors, Weigman send Houston past Rice 35-9 in crosstown rivalry

HOUSTON (AP) — Conner Weigman threw for 188 yards and a touchdown and rushed for a score to lead Houston to a 35-9 win over crosstown rival Rice in the on Saturday night.

Weigman’s 9-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter extended Houston’s lead to 14-3. He connected with Stephon Johnson on a 74-yard touchdown pass in the fourth.

Dean Connors, a transfer from Rice, rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Connors has won on both sides of the annual Bayou Bucket game after Rice won two years ago.

“I was glad this game was early in the season,” Connors said. “I want to root for those guys as the season goes on. There’s a lot of history there. A lot of guys that I’m going to having in my wedding, and I’m going to be at their wedding. But, I’m a Cougar, and it was great to get that bucket.”

Houston coach Willie Fritz said “this was a huge game for (Connors).”

“He does a good job running behind his pads,” Fritz said. “He’s got good speed. He’s bigger than you think. He like 210 pounds. We call it running through the smoke. A lot of guys stop, and there’s smoke there. You have to run through it. He did that three or four times today.”

He rushed for a 54-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the first half to give Houston (2-0) a 7-3 halftime lead and added a 42-yard score in the fourth. Tanner Koziol caught six passes for 52 yards.

Fritz said nobody panicked at halftime despite the Cougars not playing how they wanted, specifically on offense.

“We really feel like we have some weapons in the receiver room and the running backs, too,” Fritz said.

Will James returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown to begin the fourth quarter as the Cougars built a 21-3 lead.

Chase Jenkins was 10 of 12 passing for 50 yards and rushed for a 3-yard touchdown with nine minutes remaining in the fourth to get Rice (1-1) within 21-9.

Daelen Alexander rushed for 55 yards, and Quinton Jackson rushed for 52 yards for the Owls, which totaled 177 yards rushing out of their 228 yards.

“I didn’t think we executed really well from the get go,” Rice coach Scott Abell said. “Even when we found momentum, we didn’t keep it. That starts with me. … We’ve got to figure a way to be more consistent, keep our rhythm and keep it going and make those adjustments sooner.”

The takeaway

Houston: The Cougars have scored at least 31 points in 16 consecutive games against Rice and have won nine of the last 10 games against the Owls. Houston’s defense had three sacks and eight tackles for loss and forced two turnovers.

Rice: The Owls’ defense was able to force five punts and a turnover on downs on Houston’s first six drives, but Houston scored on four of the next five drives.

Up next

Houston: Hosts Colorado on Friday night.

Rice: Hosts Prairie View A&M on Saturday night.