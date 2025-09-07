Former NFL QB Michael Vick gets first head coaching win with Norfolk State’s 34-31 win in OT

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Evan Helfrich kicked a 29-yard field goal in overtime to give former NFL quarterback Michael Vick his first collegiate head coaching victory with Norfolk State, 34-31 over Virginia State on Saturday night.

Vick, who played in the NFL for 13 seasons after his college career at Virginia Tech, took over the Spartans program last December.

He was nearly denied his first win after the Spartans (1-1) saw Division-II Virginia State take a 31-24 lead with 2:14 to go with a touchdown and then watched a 46-yard field-goal attempt by the Trojans hit the cross bar after the Spartans had tied the game with 53 seconds left on Jaylen Laudermilk’s 33-yard run.

The Trojans turned the ball over on downs in overtime, opening the door for the Spartans, who scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to rally from a 23-7 deficit.

Otto Kuhns threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns for Norfolk State.

Rahsaan Matthews Jr. passed for 299 yards and two scores for Virginia State (1-1) with Marquis Smith finishing with 105 yards receiving and Ajenavi Byrd 101.

