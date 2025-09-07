Georgia Tech football coasts to 59-12 win without starting QB Haynes King View Photo

ATLANTA (AP) — Despite not having starting quarterback Haynes King, Georgia Tech was far too much for Gardner-Webb. The Yellow Jackets cruised to a 59-12 victory over the Runnin’ Bulldogs in their home opener at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

King went through full warm-ups, but was ruled out just before kick-off with a “nagging lower body injury” per a Georgia Tech spokesperson. Backup Aaron Philo made his first career start and struggled early, turning the ball over on Georgia Tech’s first two possessions. But a strong offensive line performance and the rushing attack from the duo of Jamal Haynes and Malachi Hosley helped him settle in. The Yellow Jackets (2-0) scored 42 unanswered points and gained 680 total yards after Gardner-Webb (1-1) briefly led 6-0.

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key confirmed it was a game-time decision to start Philo, confirming the injury bothered King throughout the week.

“I put 100 percent trust and faith in our medical staff,” Key said. “As much as you want someone to play, you’re going to do what’s best for them so you don’t have one week turn into four, five, six.”

Philo went 21-for-28 passing with 373 yards and one touchdown, and 11 different Yellow Jacket receivers recorded a reception.

“Really I just had to be ready to go if my number was called,” Philo said. “I was prepping the whole week like I was going to be the starter without knowing if I was going to be the starter.”

Chunk Plays

Georgia Tech’s offense had seven plays of at least 25 yards, including three touchdowns from at least 47 yards out. Hosley and Haynes accounted for two, the former scoring on a 47-yard touchdown burst and the latter from 55 yards out on the same play.

“When he (Hosley) got his counter move, I noticed there were no linebackers there,” Haynes said. “I already knew when we called counter again it would be one of those same types of runs.”

Sack Attack

Defensively Georgia Tech had six sacks and 14 tackles for loss, led by Amontrae Bradford’s two sacks. Kyle Efford led the team in total tackles with six.

“It’s big time,” Efford said. “These games are won at the line of scrimmag. When we’re putting pressure ont he quarterbacks and getting TFLs, it’s going to play out well for the defense.”

The Takeaway

Gardner-Webb: For the second consecutive week, the Runnin’ Bulldogs allowed over 450 yards of total offense. After Western Carolina put up 454 yards last week, the Yellow Jackets churned out 680 yards from scrimmage, including 271 in the second quarter alone at a staggering 14.3 yards per play.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets entered the week third among teams outside the AP Top 25, and may have a chance to enter the rankings after the decisive victory. Georgia Tech spent one week in the poll last year at No. 23 before dropping out following a loss to Syracuse.

Up Next

Gardner-Webb will play its home opener next week against The Citadel.

Georgia Tech opens ACC play with a home showdown against No. 8 Clemson.

By ALAN COLE

Associated Press