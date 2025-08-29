UAB’s running backs combine for five total TDs in comeback win over Alabama St

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Running backs Jevon Jackson and Solomon Beebe combined for three touchdowns in the third quarter for UAB in the Blazers’ 52-42 comeback win against Alabama State on Thursday night.

Jackson, who transferred to UAB from UTEP, rushed for 166 yards in his first game for the Blazers.

Alabama State was up 21-17 at halftime, led by quarterback Andrew Body, who had a 60-yard touchdown to open the scoring in the first quarter. Another touchdown pass made it 28-17 in the third quarter.

Jackson had two touchdowns in the third quarter, including a 3-yard run to put the Blazers in a position to take the lead. Beebe then rushed for a 5-yard score for a 31-28 lead. Jackson added a 46-yard run to make it 38-28. Isaiah Jacobs added a 5-yard rushing touchdown for the Blazers, and Beebe scored his second of the game in the last two minutes to make it 52-42. The running back group combined for five touchdowns and 259 total yards.

UAB quarterback Jalen Kitna had 247 yards, going 18 for 23 and two touchdowns in the victory.

Body led the team in rushing yards with 119 and had 312 passing yards with four touchdowns.

The Hornets are now 0-13 against FBS opponents.

