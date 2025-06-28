Patrick Reed takes 3-shot lead at LIV Golf Dallas in bid for first win on Saudi-funded tour

CARROLLTON, Texas (AP) — Patrick Reed shot a 4-under 68 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead at LIV Golf Dallas in a bid for his first victory on the Saudi-funded tour.

Tied for the first-round lead with 4Aces teammate Harold Varner III after an opening 67, Reed had six birdies and two bogeys to reach 9-under 135 at Maridoe Golf Club. The 34-year-old Reed won the 2018 Masters and has nine PGA Tour victories.

Paul Casey (67) and Abraham Ancer (69) were tied for second. Varner shot 72 to drop into a tie for third at 5 under with Tyrrell Hatton (65), Richard Bland (69) and David Puig (69).

Bryson DeChambeau had his second straight 72. He lives in Dallas and played his college golf at SMU.

The 4Aces had a four-stroke lead in the team competition.

