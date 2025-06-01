Sam Angelo homers twice and North Carolina beats Oklahoma 11-5 in Chapel Hill Regional

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Sam Angelo hit two home runs, including a three-run shot to cap a six-run first inning, and No. 5 overall seed North Carolina rolled to an 11-5 victory over Oklahoma in the nightcap of the Chapel Hill Regional on Saturday night.

The second-seeded Sooners (36-21) will play an elimination game against No. 3 seed Nebraska on Sunday. That winner would need to beat the host Tar Heels (44-12) on Sunday night and again Monday to advance to the super regionals.

North Carolina jumped on Oklahoma starter Kyson Witherspoon with two outs and a runner on first. Gavin Gallaher, Hunter Stokely, Alex Madera and Tyson Bass had four straight singles to account for the first three runs before Angelo capped it. All six runs were unearned.

Gallaher had an RBI single in the fourth and Bass and Angelo hit back-to-back solo shots in the fifth for a 9-0 advantage.

Madera singled in a run in the sixth and Carter French did the same in the seventh as the Tar Heels scored in four straight innings.

Sam Christianson had an RBI double in the sixth for the Sooners’ first run. Trey Gambill, Kyle Branch and Dasan Harris drove in the other three runs.

Jason DeCaro (9-3) allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings. He struck out eight and didn’t issue a walk. Olin Johnson pitched a scoreless eighth and Cameron Padgett was tagged for an unearned run in the eighth. Tom Chmielewski allowed a run in the ninth without retiring a batter before Ryan Lynch closed it out.

Witherspoon (10-4) gave up 10 hits and three earned runs before leaving after four innings.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports