Rembert drives in four, Irish cracks 3-run home run and Auburn advances to super regionals

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Chris Rembert drove in four runs, Ike Irish hit a three-run home run and Auburn advanced to the super regionals with an 11-1 victory over N.C. State on Sunday night.

Andreas Alvarez (3-1) pitched five scoreless innings, allowing six hits and striking out five. Cade Fisher pitched the last four innings and picked up his second save. He allowed three hits and one run.

Auburn (41-18) is in the super regionals for the fifth time. The Tigers have reached the College World Series twice in the super regional era and six times overall.

The Tigers broke open a scoreless game with seven runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by Irish’s bomb to right field. Rembert had a two-run single in the inning and added a two-run double in the fifth.

Bub Terrell had three hits and drove in two runs and Chase Fralick added two RBIs for Auburn.

N.C. State (35-21), which defeated Stetson 17-12 earlier on Sunday to reach the championship round, failed to score until the eighth inning when Justin DeCriscio lifted a sacrifice fly to right field.

Dominic Fritton (5-6) pitched into the fourth inning and allowed three runs. Cooper Consiglio pitched 3 1/3 innings and allowed seven runs.

___

