Northeastern edges Bethune-Cookman 4-3 in elimination game of Tallahassee Regional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gregory Bozzo hit a go-ahead home run with two outs in the ninth inning and Northeastern held off Bethune-Cookman 4-3 on Saturday in an elimination game of the Tallahassee Regional.

No. 2 seed Northeastern (49-10) awaits the loser of Saturday’s second game between top-seeded host Florida State and Mississippi State. The third-seeded Bulldogs beat Northeastern 11-2 in the regional opener to snap the Huskies’ 27-game win streak, which had been the nation’s longest current run.

Bozzo homered on a 0-2 pitch from Wildcats reliever Yoansell Diaz (5-5). Jack Doyle reached on a throwing error and moved to second on a balk before scoring on an infield single by Ryan Gerety for a two-run advantage.

Brett Dunham walked the first two batters he faced in the ninth. A fielding error led to an unearned run before Dunham struck out leadoff batter Darryl Lee with runners on second and third, and retired Andrey Martinez on a groundout for his sixth save.

Jordan Gottesman started for Northeastern and allowed a run on five hits in five innings with six strikeouts. Charlie Walker (4-0) allowed a run on two hits and struck out five in three innings of relief.

Edwin Sanchez started for the Wildcats (37-23) and allowed two runs on five hits in seven innings with seven strikeouts.

