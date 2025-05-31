Brumbaugh, Helligso each homer and Nebraska beats Holy Cross 4-1 to remain in Chapel Hill Regional

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Cayden Brumbaugh and Hogan Helligso each had a home run and two RBIs, Ty Horn struck out six in 7 1/3 innings and Nebraska beat Holy Cross 4-1 on Saturday to remain in the Chapel Hill Regional.

Nebraska (33-28) will play in another must-win game on Sunday against the loser of the North Carolina-Oklahoma game. Holy Cross (31-27), in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017 and second since 1978, had its season come to an end.

Brumbaugh’s two-run blast deep to left field gave Nebraska a 2-1 lead in the fifth after Holy Cross DH Sean Scanlon homered in the top of the inning.

Helligso, batting in the No. 9 spot, hit his third home run of the season in the seventh. Helligso added an insurance run on an RBI single in the eighth.

Horn (4-4) allowed one earned run and five hits. Luke Broderick took over with one out in the eighth and got a 6-4-3 double play to get out of the inning. Broderick picked up his 13th save of the season.

Holy Cross starter Jaden Wywoda (9-3) went 5 1/3 innings and allowed two runs and five hits.

