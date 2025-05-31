Mississippi State beats Northeastern 11-2 to end the Huskies’ NCAA-leading 27-game win steak

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Joe Powell drove in four runs, including a two-run homer, freshman Ryan McPherson pitched four innings of scoreless relief and Mississippi State beat Northeastern 11-2 on Friday night in the Tallahassee Regional to end the Huskies’ NCAA-leading 27-game win streak.

It was Northeastern’s first loss since April 6 against Campbell.

Powell hit a shot off the scoreboard in left field to take a 7-2 lead in the third inning and give Mississippi State a single-season record 98 home runs.

Noah Sullivan hit Mississippi State’s 99th in the ninth.

Gatlin Sanders doubled in a run in the eighth, after Ross Highfill also doubled, to make it 8-2. It was Sanders’ 41st hit of the season — and just his fifth extra-base hit.

Mississippi State (35-21) will play host Florida State on Saturday. Northeastern (48-10) will play a must-win game against Bethune-Cookman.

McPherson and starter Ben Davis did not allow a Northeastern leadoff batter to reach base. The Huskies were limited to just five hits — their fewest since April 29.

Northeastern’s win streak was the longest in the NCAA since Fairfield’s 27 in 2021.

Mississippi State also had a long streak come to an end after Ace Reese went 0 for 4 to snap a 22-game hit streak — the third longest active streak in the NCAA.

___

