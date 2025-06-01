White hits 3 of Arizona’s program-record 8 HRs in 14-4 win over Utah Valley

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Mason White hit three of Arizona’s program-record eight home runs and the No. 2 seed Wildcats beat fourth-seeded Utah Valley 14-4 on Saturday night at the Eugene Regional.

Arizona (41-18) can clinch a berth in the super regionals with a win Sunday against the winner of an elimination game between Utah Valley, which beat host and No. 12 national seed Oregon 6-5 on Friday and No. 3 seed Cal Poly — which eliminated the Ducks with a 10-8 win earlier Saturday. Both the Wolverines and the Mustangs would have to beat the Arizona twice to win the double-elimination regional.

Tommy Splaine, Brendan Summerhill, Garen Caulfield, Aaron Walton and Adonys Guzman also hit home runs for the Wildcats.

Casey Hintz (7-4) pitched three no-hit innings of relief and Michael Hilker Jr. allowed a hit with seven strikeouts over three scoreless innings for his first save of the season. Starter Raul Garayzar lasted just three innings and gave up four runs, three earned.

White hit a two-run home run off starter Colton Kennedy (5-5) in the first inning and the Wildcats never trailed.

Mason Strong and Dominic Longo II each hit and RBI single in the first, and CJ Colyer and DJ Massey had run-scoring groundouts in the fourth for Utah Valley (33-28).

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports