Columbia stuns top-seeded Southern Miss 11-4 in nightcap of Hattiesburg Regional

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Hunter Snyder had four hits and scored three runs, and Anton Lazits hit a three-run homer to power Columbia to an 11-4 victory over top-seeded tournament host Southern Mississippi in the Hattiesburg Regional on Friday night.

Fourth-seeded Columbia (30-17) will play the No. 3 seed Miami Hurricanes on Saturday. Southern Miss (44-15) will play Alabama in an elimination game earlier in the day.

Snyder had an RBI single, and Sam Miller doubled in two before scoring on a double by Griffen Palfrey in a four-run fourth inning as the Lions took a 6-1 lead.

Owen Estabrook hit a two-run homer in the eighth and added an RBI single in the ninth for Columbia. Lazits homered leading off the three-run ninth for the Lions.

Alex Sotiropoulos (5-3) pitched 3 2/3 shutout innings in relief of starter Jagger Edwards. Edwards allowed three runs — one earned — on two hits in 3 1/3. Tomas Lopez pitched the final two innings and allowed an unearned run on two hits.

Jake Cook had two hits and an RBI for the Golden Eagles. Starter Matthew Adams (6-3) allowed four runs on five hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Southern Miss is playing in its ninth straight NCAA Tournament and 21st overall. The Golden Eagles made their only College World Series appearance in 2009.

Columbia has made six of its eight national tourney appearances since 2013 but never advanced to the CWS.

