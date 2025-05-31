Chapman’s 3 RBIs, Doyle’s 11 Ks help host Tennessee beat Miami (Ohio) 9-2 at regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Reese Chapman had three RBIs, including a solo home run, Liam Doyle recorded 11 strikeouts and top-seeded Tennessee beat Miami (Ohio) 9-2 on Friday night at the Knoxville Regional.

No. 14 national seed and regional host Tennessee (44-16) plays third-seeded Cincinnati on Saturday. No. 4 seed Miami (35-22) takes on Wake Forest in a loser-out game.

Doyle (10-3) gave up a run on four hits with three walks over 6 2/3 innings.

Dean Curley drew a bases-loaded walk in the third inning and Chapman followed with a sacrifice fly that drove in Andrew Fisher to make it 3-1.

Fisher, Hunter Ensley and Dalton Bargo hit back-to-back-to-back RBI singles to spark a five-run fourth before Cannon Peebles led off the fifth with a double and scored on a single by Gavin Kilen to make it 9-1.

Chapman hit a solo shot to open the scoring in the second but Dillon Baker led off the third with a double and scored on a two-out double by David Novak to make it 1-1.

Evan Appelwick capped the scoring with a lead-off homer in the ninth.

Cooper Katskee (11-2) gave up seven runs — five earned — on six hits with four walks over 3 1/3 innings.

