Golden State visits Seattle after Ogwumike’s 20-point performance

Golden State Valkyries (23-19, 9-13 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (22-21, 11-12 Western Conference)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm hosts the Golden State Valkyries after Nneka Ogwumike scored 20 points in the Seattle Storm’s 84-76 loss to the New York Liberty.

The Storm have gone 11-12 against Western Conference teams. Seattle is third in the WNBA with 21.4 assists per game. Skylar Diggins leads the Storm averaging 6.0.

The Valkyries’ record in Western Conference action is 9-13. Golden State has a 10-16 record against teams over .500.

Seattle’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Golden State gives up. Golden State averages 78.4 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 80.3 Seattle gives up.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Storm defeated the Valkyries 67-58 in their last meeting on July 16. Ogwumike led the Storm with 22 points, and Cecilia Zandalasini led the Valkyries with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diggins is averaging 15.6 points and six assists for the Storm. Ogwumike is averaging 18.3 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games.

Janelle Salaun is averaging 11.2 points for the Valkyries. Veronica Burton is averaging 14.5 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 6-4, averaging 84.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Valkyries: 6-4, averaging 80.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

Valkyries: Kayla Thornton: out for season (knee), Tiffany Hayes: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press