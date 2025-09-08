Phoenix faces Los Angeles, looks for 5th straight home win

Los Angeles Sparks (20-22, 9-13 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (27-15, 13-9 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury hosts Los Angeles Sparks trying to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Mercury are 13-9 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix ranks second in the Western Conference with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Natasha Mack averaging 2.4.

The Sparks’ record in Western Conference play is 9-13. Los Angeles is third in the WNBA averaging 8.7 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 34.3% from downtown. Kelsey Plum leads the team averaging 2.3 makes while shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

Phoenix’s average of 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Los Angeles allows. Los Angeles averages 6.4 more points per game (85.9) than Phoenix allows to opponents (79.5).

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Mercury won 92-84 in the last matchup on Aug. 27. Satou Sabally led the Mercury with 19 points, and Dearica Hamby led the Sparks with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Thomas is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Mercury. Kahleah Copper is averaging 17.5 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Hamby is averaging 18.4 points, eight rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Sparks. Rickea Jackson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 8-2, averaging 82.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Sparks: 5-5, averaging 84.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.9 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: None listed.

Sparks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press