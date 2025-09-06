Los Angeles hosts Dallas after Bueckers’ 27-point game

Dallas Wings (9-33, 3-19 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (19-22, 8-13 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings visits the Los Angeles Sparks after Paige Bueckers scored 27 points in the Wings’ 84-80 loss to the Golden State Valkyries.

The Sparks have gone 8-13 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is second in the WNBA with 85.7 points and is shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Wings are 3-19 against Western Conference teams. Dallas has a 7-17 record against opponents above .500.

Los Angeles is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 46.1% Dallas allows to opponents. Dallas averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Los Angeles gives up.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on Aug. 21 the Sparks won 81-80 led by 25 points from Rickea Jackson, while Bueckers scored 44 points for the Wings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Azura Stevens is averaging 13 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Sparks. Dearica Hamby is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games.

Bueckers is averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wings. Maddy Siegrist is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 4-6, averaging 85.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.7 points per game.

Wings: 1-9, averaging 80.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.0 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.

Wings: JJ Quinerly: out for season (acl), Arike Ogunbowale: out (knee), Luisa Geiselsoder: out for season (shoulder), Li Yueru: out for season (knee), Tyasha Harris: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press