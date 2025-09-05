A’ja Wilson scores 31, Aces moves into a second-place tie in WNBA standings with win over Lynx

A’ja Wilson scores 31, Aces moves into a second-place tie in WNBA standings with win over Lynx View Photo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 31 points and eight rebounds, Jackie Young added 20 points and the Las Vegas Aces beat the first-place Minnesota Lynx 97-87 on Thursday night to set a franchise record with their 13th straight victory.

Wilson scored 30-plus points for 12th time this season to tie a WNBA record.

Las Vegas (27-14) snapped a six-game losing streak in the series, with its last victory over the Lynx coming on May 29, 2024. The Aces moved into a second-place tie with Atlanta (27-14) and Phoenix (27-14), five games behind Minnesota (32-9).

The Aces went ahead 63-55 five minutes into the third quarter after 3-pointers from Jewell Loyd and Young. Las Vegas finished the quarter up 70-66 after a buzzer-beater layup from Chelsea Gray.

Wilson hit her only 3-pointer of the game halfway through the fourth to extend the lead to 81-71.

Natisha Hiedeman scored 22 points off the bench for Minnesota, 11 in the fourth quarter. Courtney Williams added 14 points and Napheesa Collier had 12 points on 5-of-13 shooting.

Las Vegas shot 55.1% from the field, including 11 of 24 from 3-point range.

The Aces, who lost by 53 points to Minnesota in their last meeting on Aug. 2, became the seventh team in WNBA history to reach 13 wins in a row in a single season.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball