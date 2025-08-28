Georgia stuns defending champion Spain 83-69 at EuroBasket View Photo

LIMASSOL, Cyprus (AP) — Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 19 points to lead Georgia to a 83-69 upset victory over defending champion Spain at EuroBasket Thursday.

Mamukelashvili added seven rebounds and six assists as Georgia outrebounded Spain 46-29. Spain shot poorly in a disjointed performance — only making 6 of 13 free throws — but still only trailed 61-58 in the fourth quarter when Georgia went on an 11-2 run to take a decisive lead.

American-born guard Kamar Baldwin had 12 points for Georgia, including a 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Juancho Hernangomez led Spain with 13 points in the Group C game at Spyros Kyprianou Arena.

“They deserved to win. They played way better. They played more physically than us,” Hernangomez said. “We played really, really bad … so let’s get better for the next game.”

Israel beat Iceland 83-71 in Katowice, Poland, leading throughout following a 10-0 run in the first quarter. Roman Sorkin scored 31 points for Israel in the Group D opener.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports