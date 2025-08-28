Boston leads Indiana against Los Angeles after 27-point outing

Indiana Fever (20-18, 11-8 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (17-19, 7-13 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sparks -1.5; over/under is 178

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever faces the Los Angeles Sparks after Aliyah Boston scored 27 points in the Fever’s 95-75 victory over the Seattle Storm.

The Sparks are 7-11 in home games. Los Angeles is 7-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Fever are 9-9 on the road. Indiana averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 11- when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Los Angeles averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Indiana gives up. Indiana has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 45.9% shooting opponents of Los Angeles have averaged.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Sparks won 100-91 in the last matchup on Aug. 6. Rickea Jackson led the Sparks with 25 points, and Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dearica Hamby is scoring 18.1 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Sparks. Kelsey Plum is averaging 20.8 points and 5.5 assists over the last 10 games.

Boston is averaging 15.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Fever. Mitchell is averaging 23.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 6-4, averaging 90.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.9 points per game.

Fever: 4-6, averaging 85.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.8 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.

Fever: Sydney Colson: out for season (knee), Caitlin Clark: out (groin), Sophie Cunningham: out for season (knee), Aari McDonald: out for season (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press