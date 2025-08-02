Kayla McBride hits eight 3-pointers, Lynx roll to WNBA-record 53-point road win against Aces View Photo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kayla McBride led a 3-point barrage, making 8 of 10 from beyond the arc, and the Minnesota Lynx set the WNBA record for the biggest road win, beating the Las Vegas Aces 111-58 on Saturday.

McBride made all eight of her 3-point attempts in the first half and the Lynx was 13 for 14 as a team, leading to a 67-33 halftime lead.

Minnesota’s 53-point win broke the league-record for largest margin of victory on the road, a record set in 1998 by the Houston Comets. Minnesota also set a team record with 17 3-pointers in 27 attempts.

McBride missed both of her 3-point attempts in the second half, coming up short of the league-record of nine 3-pointers in a game. She finished with 24 points.

Jessica Shepard had 18 points and 14 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season and second in nine days for the league-best Lynx (24-5). MVP candidate Napheesa Collier scored 18 points but left the game late in the third quarter with an ankle injury. Natisha Hiedeman added 17 points.

Jewell Loyd had 12 points and reigning league MVP A’ja Wilson scored 10 for the Aces (14-14).

The Lynx hit 4 of 5 3-pointers in the first five minutes of the game to build an 18-8 lead. They went on to hit 6 of 7 from deep and led 35-17 heading to the second quarter. During one stretch, Minnesota made nine consecutive 3s and led 67-33 at halftime. They pushed the lead to 92-49 entering the fourth quarter.

Up next

Aces host Golden State on Sunday, and Lynx visit Seattle on Tuesday. ___

