Sun take on the Sparks on 3-game slide

Los Angeles Sparks (9-14, 3-10 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (3-19, 2-7 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun looks to break its three-game slide when the Sun take on Los Angeles Sparks.

The Sun are 2-8 on their home court. Connecticut ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 31.0 rebounds. Olivia Nelson-Ododa paces the Sun with 6.0 boards.

The Sparks are 6-6 on the road. Los Angeles ranks second in the WNBA scoring 38.8 points per game in the paint led by Dearica Hamby averaging 12.4.

Connecticut’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Los Angeles allows. Los Angeles has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 46.4% shooting opponents of Connecticut have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Sparks won 92-88 in the last meeting on July 13. Kelsey Plum led the Sparks with 23 points, and Bria Hartley led the Sun with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tina Charles is averaging 15.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Sun. Hartley is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Plum is averaging 19.7 points, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Sparks. Hamby is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 1-9, averaging 74.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.2 points per game.

Sparks: 5-5, averaging 85.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.7 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Marina Mabrey: out (knee).

Sparks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press