Los Angeles faces Washington after Hamby’s 26-point showing

Los Angeles Sparks (8-14, 3-10 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (11-11, 6-5 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mystics -2.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks visits the Washington Mystics after Dearica Hamby scored 26 points in the Sparks’ 99-80 win against the Washington Mystics.

The Mystics have gone 7-3 at home. Washington ranks fifth in the WNBA with 35.5 rebounds led by Kiki Iriafen averaging 8.5.

The Sparks have gone 5-6 away from home. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference with 38.8 points per game in the paint led by Hamby averaging 12.2.

Washington averages 78.5 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 86.9 Los Angeles allows. Los Angeles averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Washington gives up.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Sparks defeated the Mystics 99-80 in their last meeting on July 16. Hamby led the Sparks with 26 points, and Shakira Austin led the Mystics with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brittney Sykes is averaging 17.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Mystics. Austin is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Hamby is averaging 17.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Sparks. Kelsey Plum is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Sparks: 4-6, averaging 83.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.9 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl).

Sparks: Cameron Brink: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press