Howard scores 25 as Dream beat Storm for their sixth straight win

SEATTLE (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 25 points, Allisha Gray had 22 points and 11 rebounds for her second double-double this season, and the Atlanta Dream won their sixth straight, 85-75 over the Seattle Storm on Wednesday night.

Howard made three 3-pointers in the final 30 seconds of the third quarter to take a 68-54 lead. She banked in a 3-pointer with 3.9 seconds left and then stole the inbounds pass, leading to another 3-pointer from the same spot.

Seattle got as close as 77-69 in the fourth before Gray answered with a basket and Howard added two free throws for a 12-point lead with 2:37 left.

Atlanta (21-11) moved past New York (21-12) for second place in the WNBA standings with 12 games remaining. The Dream play the Storm again on Friday in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Brittney Griner had 11 points and eight rebounds and Maya Caldwell scored 10, all in the first half, for Atlanta.

Nneka Ogwumike led Seattle (16-17) with 29 points and nine rebounds. Gabby Williams added 11 points.

Ogwumike was 7 of 11 from the field in the first half for 16 points, while the rest of her teammates combined for 23 points. Seattle closed the first half on a 12-5 run to get within 41-39.

