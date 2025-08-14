Chicago hosts Golden State following Burton’s 30-point showing

Golden State Valkyries (17-15, 7-10 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (8-24, 2-14 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State Valkyries visits the Chicago Sky after Veronica Burton scored 30 points in the Valkyries’ 88-83 win against the Washington Mystics.

The Sky are 5-11 on their home court. Chicago is second in the WNBA with 36.1 rebounds led by Angel Reese averaging 12.6.

The Valkyries are 7-10 in road games. Golden State leads the WNBA averaging 9.7 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 32.1% from downtown. Tiffany Hayes leads the team averaging 1.6 makes while shooting 41.1% from 3-point range.

Chicago is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 40.7% Golden State allows to opponents. Golden State averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Chicago allows.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Valkyries won the last meeting 73-66 on Aug. 1. Burton scored 18 points to help lead the Valkyries to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elizabeth Williams is averaging 8.7 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Sky. Kamilla Cardoso is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Burton is averaging 11.2 points and 5.2 assists for the Valkyries. Cecilia Zandalasini is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 1-9, averaging 69.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points per game.

Valkyries: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out for season (acl), Angel Reese: out (back).

Valkyries: Kayla Thornton: out for season (knee), Monique Billings: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press