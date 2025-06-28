Los Angeles hosts Chicago, looks to end home slide

Chicago Sky (4-11, 1-7 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (5-11, 3-9 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks takes on Chicago Sky looking to break its four-game home losing streak.

The Sparks have gone 1-6 at home. Los Angeles is eighth in the WNBA with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Dearica Hamby averaging 2.6 offensive boards.

The Sky have gone 2-7 away from home. Chicago gives up 87.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.0 points per game.

Los Angeles is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Chicago allows to opponents. Chicago averages 77.9 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 86.5 Los Angeles allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last meeting on June 25 the Sky won 97-86 led by 27 points from Kamilla Cardoso, while Azura Stevens scored 21 points for the Sparks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hamby is averaging 16.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Sparks. Kelsey Plum is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Elizabeth Williams is averaging 6.7 points for the Sky. Ariel Atkins is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 3-7, averaging 81.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.1 points per game.

Sky: 3-7, averaging 77.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Cameron Brink: out (knee), Rae Burrell: out (leg).

Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out for season (acl).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press