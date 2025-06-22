Rhyne Howard scores 22, Allisha Gray adds 19 to help Dream beat Sky 93-80

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 22 points, Allisha Gray added 19 and Brionna Jones had 13 points and 11 rebounds on Sunday to help the Atlanta Dream beat the Chicago Sky 93-80.

Rookie Te-Hina Paopao hit a career-high five 3-pointers and tied her season high with 16 points for Atlanta and Naz Hillmon scored 12.

Angel Reese had 10 points, 19 rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Sky, a day after finishing with nine points and a career-low two rebounds in a 107-86 loss to Phoenix. Ariel Atkins scored a season-high 29 points and Elizabeth Williams added a season-best 16.

Atlanta (10-4) has won five of six and nine of 11.

The Dream hit five 3s — two by Paopao and one apiece by Gray, Howard and Hillmon — in a four-minute span to take an 84-75 lead with 4:35 left in the game. Howard made a wide-open corner 3 with 1:09 left and Jordin Canada hit two free throws with 41 seconds left to make it 91-80.

Each team shot 42% from the field but the Dream hit 16 of 33 (49%) from 3-point range while Chicago made 4 of 15 from behind the arc.

Chicago (3-10) has lost three consecutive games and six of seven.

The Dream play at Dallas and the Sky host Los Angeles on Tuesday.

