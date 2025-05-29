Mystics beat the short-handed Fever 83-77 with injured star Caitlin Clark watching from bench

BALTIMORE (AP) — Brittney Sykes had 21 points and nine rebounds, Kiki Iriafen added 16 points, and the Washington Mystics beat the short-handed Indiana Fever 83-77 on Wednesday night at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore.

Reigning Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark did not play for Indiana due to a strained left quad. She was injured while playing against New York on Saturday.

It was the first time in Clark’s career she missed a regular-season game after playing in all 40 games and both playoff games last season and the first four games this year.

Sykes blocked a layup attempt by Kelsey Mitchell with 1:06 left in the fourth quarter and she made 3 of 4 free throws in the final minute to keep Washington in front by multiple possessions.

Shakira Austin scored all 13 of her points in the first half to help the Mystics take a 44-40 lead at the break. Sonia Citron also finished with 13 points for Washington (3-3), which snapped a three-game losing streak.

DeWanna Bonner scored 21 points, including a long 3-pointer just before the final buzzer, to lead Indiana (2-3). Bonner became the first player in WNBA history to reach 7,500 points, 3,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists.

Mitchell added 14 points, Natasha Howard scored 11 and Aliyah Boston had 10 for Indiana. Sydney Colson started in place of Clark and scored four points in 31 minutes.

Up next

The Fever host the Sun on Friday. The Mystics host the Liberty the same night.

