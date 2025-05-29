Hamby leads Los Angeles against Las Vegas after 28-point game

Los Angeles Sparks (2-4, 1-3 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (2-2, 0-1 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks takes on the Las Vegas Aces after Dearica Hamby scored 28 points in the Sparks’ 88-82 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

Las Vegas finished 12-8 in Western Conference play and 13-7 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Aces averaged 86.4 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range last season.

Los Angeles went 8-32 overall last season while going 5-15 in Western Conference play. The Sparks averaged 78.4 points per game last season, 37.5 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 9.6 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal), Megan Gustafson: out (leg).

Sparks: Cameron Brink: out (knee), Rae Burrell: out (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press