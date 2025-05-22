Plum leads Los Angeles against Golden State after 25-point game

Golden State Valkyries (1-1, 0-1 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (1-2, 1-2 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks hosts the Golden State Valkyries after Kelsey Plum scored 25 points in the Los Angeles Sparks’ 89-86 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

Los Angeles went 8-32 overall and 5-15 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Sparks averaged 7.3 steals, 3.2 blocks and 15.0 turnovers per game last season.

Golden State takes the court for the third game in franchise history. The Valkyries beat the Washington Mystics 76-74 in their most recent game.

INJURIES: Sparks: Cameron Brink: out (knee), Rae Burrell: out (leg).

Valkyries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press