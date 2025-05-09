Towns and the Knicks host Boston with 2-0 series lead

Boston Celtics (61-21, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -5.5; over/under is 204.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Knicks lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks host the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference second round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Knicks won the last meeting 91-90 on Wednesday, led by 23 points from Josh Hart. Derrick White led the Celtics with 20.

The Knicks are 12-4 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. New York is fourth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, giving up just 111.7 points while holding opponents to 47.4% shooting.

The Celtics are 14-2 against Atlantic Division opponents. Boston averages 116.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Knicks make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (45.0%). The Celtics average 17.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.7 more made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Knicks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Brunson is scoring 26.0 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Knicks. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 15.3 points and 9.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and six assists for the Celtics. White is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 7-3, averaging 106.2 points, 41.0 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points per game.

Celtics: 6-4, averaging 102.6 points, 46.5 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.3 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.

Celtics: Sam Hauser: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press