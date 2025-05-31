Los Angeles hosts Phoenix following Sabally’s 26-point game

Phoenix Mercury (4-2, 2-2 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (2-5, 1-4 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury visits the Los Angeles Sparks after Satou Sabally scored 26 points in the Mercury’s 74-71 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

Los Angeles finished 8-32 overall and 5-15 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Sparks allowed opponents to score 85.6 points per game and shoot 46.4% from the field last season.

Phoenix finished 19-21 overall and 10-10 in Western Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Mercury averaged 13.9 points off of turnovers, 9.2 second-chance points and 14.0 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Sparks: Cameron Brink: out (knee), Rae Burrell: out (leg).

Mercury: Kahleah Copper: out (knee), Natasha Mack: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press