Timberwolves, Warriors tied 1-1 heading to game 3

Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (48-34, seventh in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -5; over/under is 201.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Golden State Warriors for game three of the Western Conference second round with the series tied 1-1. The Timberwolves defeated the Warriors 117-93 in the last meeting on Friday. Julius Randle led the Timberwolves with 24 points, and Jonathan Kuminga led the Warriors with 18.

The Warriors are 29-23 in conference play. Golden State ranks fourth in the league with 29.1 assists per game led by Stephen Curry averaging 6.0.

The Timberwolves are 33-19 in Western Conference play. Minnesota is fifth in the NBA averaging 15.0 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.7% from deep. Anthony Edwards leads the team averaging 4.1 makes while shooting 39.5% from 3-point range.

The Warriors are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 46.0% the Timberwolves allow to opponents. The Timberwolves average 15.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 13.2 per game the Warriors give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler is averaging 17.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Warriors. Buddy Hield is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Randle is averaging 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 27.3 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 103.9 points, 39.5 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points per game.

Timberwolves: 8-2, averaging 111.6 points, 44.2 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.5 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Stephen Curry: out (hamstring).

Timberwolves: Rob Dillingham: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press