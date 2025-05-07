Butler and the Warriors visit Minnesota with 1-0 series lead

Golden State Warriors (48-34, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -9.5; over/under is 201.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Warriors lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors visit the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference second round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Warriors won the last meeting 99-88 on Wednesday, led by 24 points from Buddy Hield. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 23.

The Timberwolves are 33-19 in Western Conference games. Minnesota is 23-11 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The Warriors are 29-23 in conference matchups. Golden State averages 113.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Timberwolves average 15.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 13.2 per game the Warriors allow. The Warriors are shooting 45.1% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 46.0% the Timberwolves’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Timberwolves. Julius Randle is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 17.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 23.1 points and 5.2 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 110.2 points, 44.5 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.2 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 104.9 points, 39.8 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.6 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Rob Dillingham: day to day (ankle).

Warriors: Stephen Curry: day to day (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press