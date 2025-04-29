Golden State looks to clinch series against Houston in game 5

Golden State Warriors (48-34, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (52-30, second in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -3.5; over/under is 204.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Warriors lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors look to clinch the series over the Houston Rockets in game five of the Western Conference first round. The Warriors defeated the Rockets 104-93 in the last matchup on Sunday. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 36 points, and Fred VanVleet led the Rockets with 17.

The Rockets are 31-21 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is the Western Conference leader with 14.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Amen Thompson averaging 3.7.

The Warriors have gone 29-23 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks fifth in the NBA with 45.4 rebounds per game. Draymond Green leads the Warriors with 6.1.

The Rockets are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 46.5% the Warriors allow to opponents. The Warriors average 15.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 12.3 per game the Rockets allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alperen Sengun is averaging 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 15.4 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games.

Curry is averaging 24.5 points and six assists for the Warriors. Jimmy Butler is averaging 16.3 points, 4.2 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 4-6, averaging 109.6 points, 47.9 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 109.6 points, 41.4 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.2 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Jae’Sean Tate: day to day (ankle).

Warriors: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press